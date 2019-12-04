|
HEIGHT Michael James Passed away peacefully 23.11.2019 Aged 67 Years Late of Cessnock Formerly of Elands and Swansea Loving husband of YVONNE. Loving father, father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather. A dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, son and son-in-law to the HEIGHT and FINLAY families. Family and Friends of MICHAEL are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd., Ryhope on FRIDAY, 06.12.2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers donations to the 'Central - Cessnock Rural Fire Service' may be left at the Chapel. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in Newcastle Star on Dec. 4, 2019